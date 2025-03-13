Sign up
260 / 365
Today’s photo
Of the maple tree I put in My rainbow collection this morning!
Thank you Paul J. for giving me the thought of doing this. It has aways to go before it leaves out.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
2
1
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
tree
in
my
spring
maple
yard
Lovely signs of spring!
March 14th, 2025
Impressive
March 14th, 2025
