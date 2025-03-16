Previous
Quick change! by illinilass
Quick change!

81/27°, Friday, this morning awoke to snow! You just never know this time of year 🥶 or 🥵
16th March 2025

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful winter scene.
March 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Brrrr!! true, one can never tell at this time of year ! Nice to look at - all white and even !!
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Wow, how wonderful ☃️
March 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty snowy shot.
March 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty!
March 16th, 2025  
