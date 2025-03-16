Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Quick change!
81/27°, Friday, this morning awoke to snow! You just never know this time of year 🥶 or 🥵
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
6
4
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
snow
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful winter scene.
March 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrrr!! true, one can never tell at this time of year ! Nice to look at - all white and even !!
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Wow, how wonderful ☃️
March 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty snowy shot.
March 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty!
March 16th, 2025
