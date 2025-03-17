Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Another puzzle
Only 300 pieces so shouldn’t take long. Whoever did it before put all the straight edge pieces in a plastic bag 😁
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
6
2
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
17th March 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzle
Beverley
ace
A very kind person… looks fun!
March 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Enjoy putting it together. How nice the edges are together.
March 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s quite a daunting looking puzzle!
March 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Keeping the mind awake
March 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Shocking! I hope you mixed them all back up again! ;-)
March 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely picture. So kind of someone to separate the straight pieces you, that’ll save you a bit of time 😜
March 17th, 2025
