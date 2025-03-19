Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
Exciting afternoon!!! 🌪️⛈️
Storm coming from the west. First I’d noticed how the maples in a couple of yards over have “bloomed”.
We have been in the tornado shelter again, but just had heavy rain and some hail. Which will be in another photo album.
19th March 2025
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th March 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
storm
,
maple
Barb
ace
I don't miss living in Kentucky, where a tornado took out wing of my grade school (years after I loved there and, thankfully, not during a school day) less than a mile from my childhood home! Glad you have a tornado shelter. We would go to a corner of our basement when tornado warnings were sounded. Nice photo !
March 19th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@bjywamer
Tornadoes are one thing I didn’t miss when I lived in the mid-Atlantic states. Occasionally we would have warnings but rarely a tornado. In 1975 here in Canton one wiped out part of the square downtown, 1 person died. I’ve been back here 8 years and have only gone to the shelter 3 times, 2 in the last few days!
March 19th, 2025
Diane Marie
Is it an actual tornado shelter down underground?
March 19th, 2025
