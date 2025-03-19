Previous
Exciting afternoon!!! 🌪️⛈️ by illinilass
265 / 365

Exciting afternoon!!! 🌪️⛈️

Storm coming from the west. First I’d noticed how the maples in a couple of yards over have “bloomed”.
We have been in the tornado shelter again, but just had heavy rain and some hail. Which will be in another photo album.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
72% complete

Barb ace
I don't miss living in Kentucky, where a tornado took out wing of my grade school (years after I loved there and, thankfully, not during a school day) less than a mile from my childhood home! Glad you have a tornado shelter. We would go to a corner of our basement when tornado warnings were sounded. Nice photo !
March 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@bjywamer
Tornadoes are one thing I didn’t miss when I lived in the mid-Atlantic states. Occasionally we would have warnings but rarely a tornado. In 1975 here in Canton one wiped out part of the square downtown, 1 person died. I’ve been back here 8 years and have only gone to the shelter 3 times, 2 in the last few days!
March 19th, 2025  
Diane Marie
Is it an actual tornado shelter down underground?
March 19th, 2025  
