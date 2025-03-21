Sign up
Previous
266 / 365
We had a very Irish evening.
Went an Irish pub, had Guinness and a meal, then to a Celtic concert. Nice evening.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
and
,
meal
,
concert
,
irish
,
celtic
,
guinness
