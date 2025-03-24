Sign up
268 / 365
Didn’t take long for this puzzle.
Only 300 large pieces. Not a challenge but pretty.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1016
photos
123
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
19th March 2025 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzle
Babs
ace
What a beautiful jigsaw
March 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Such a lovely scene!
March 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
March 25th, 2025
