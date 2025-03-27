Previous
I had never seen a puzzle by illinilass
I had never seen a puzzle

With edges like this one. This was at the independent living centre where my sister in law lives. Has anyone else out there seen edges like this? Maybe I live in a sheltered puzzle world!
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Barb ace
Wow! Complicated-looking puzzle, and no, I've never seen one with edges like this!
March 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
How strange I have never seen a puzzle like this one either. Was it difficult to find the edges.
March 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@onewing
I didn’t work this puzzle, someone at the place where Maxine lives did.
March 28th, 2025  
