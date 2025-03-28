Sign up
Previous
270 / 365
Bursting forth, at last!
A Star magnolia tree at a local dentist office.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
4
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1023
photos
123
followers
153
following
73% complete
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
268
697
698
269
699
51
270
700
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th March 2025 1:44pm
Tags
tree
,
star
,
magnolia
,
canton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
March 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sting is so beautiful
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous tree!
March 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
March 28th, 2025
