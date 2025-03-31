Previous
March Rainbow Calendar by illinilass
March Rainbow Calendar

Last week I started on my Third year of 365, have loved every minute and wish I could spend more of my day looking at everyone’s photos. I feel like I have friends around the world and been very fortunate to meet a couple of them, Casa and Renee. I’m take most of my photos with my iPhone or an old Canon, which I may replace!
A quote I like. “A photograph is the pause button of life.”
PS; I know I messed up two photos! Duh!
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Lovely
March 31st, 2025  
so vibrant - and a lovely theme

and you can always replace photos if you want - I've zoomed in on my first red, because you couldn't see the lizard initially and got rid of the old photo
March 31st, 2025  
Such a pretty calendar full of lovely captures and colors.
March 31st, 2025  
Very beautiful
March 31st, 2025  
