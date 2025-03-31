March Rainbow Calendar

Last week I started on my Third year of 365, have loved every minute and wish I could spend more of my day looking at everyone’s photos. I feel like I have friends around the world and been very fortunate to meet a couple of them, Casa and Renee. I’m take most of my photos with my iPhone or an old Canon, which I may replace!

A quote I like. “A photograph is the pause button of life.”

PS; I know I messed up two photos! Duh!