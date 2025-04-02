Sign up
Previous
272 / 365
My “Bonnard” entry
Flowers I received for my birthday. I used BeFunky to edit them.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1030
photos
123
followers
154
following
74% complete
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
700
701
702
703
271
704
272
705
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Taken
2nd April 2025 10:48pm
Tags
ac-bonnard
Beverley
ace
Beautifully groovy…
April 3rd, 2025
eDorre
ace
So pretty. Love the colors
April 3rd, 2025
