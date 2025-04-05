Sign up
Previous
273 / 365
Playing with tonight’s sunset.
Befunky “vector” effect. It makes it look like ground fog is rising at least to me. There are no people in the photo but I see them now.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
1
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1034
photos
124
followers
156
following
74% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Taken
5th April 2025 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
effect
,
be
,
vector
,
funky
Diana
ace
I love the effect and beautiful tones. they remind me of autumn which is on its way here.
April 6th, 2025
