275 / 365
“Their friendship revolved around cups of tea and gossip in the garden “
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
5
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely quilt
April 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
April 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a cool quote!
April 7th, 2025
Diane Marie
Love the depiction of their friendship~
April 7th, 2025
