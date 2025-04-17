Previous
279 / 365

I fell in love with these garden structures

In 2001. There are several around the grounds. The colours the shape and ornamentation really appeal to my eye.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Oh my gosh! How very grand and ornate!
April 17th, 2025  
