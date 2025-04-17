Sign up
279 / 365
I fell in love with these garden structures
In 2001. There are several around the grounds. The colours the shape and ornamentation really appeal to my eye.
17th April 2025
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Infinity
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
17th April 2025 10:56am
sans
potsdam
souci
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! How very grand and ornate!
April 17th, 2025
