Previous
280 / 365
Doors of Wittenberg
The upper right corner is where Martin Luther posted the 95 theses.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
7
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
717
278
718
719
279
720
280
721
Tags
doors
,
wittenberg
Annie-Sue
ace
history!!
April 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely shots! Ornate details.
April 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
They are all beautiful …
April 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing
April 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
All rather grand!
April 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fantastic collection
April 18th, 2025
