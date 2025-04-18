Previous
Doors of Wittenberg by illinilass
280 / 365

Doors of Wittenberg

The upper right corner is where Martin Luther posted the 95 theses.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
history!!
April 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely shots! Ornate details.
April 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
They are all beautiful …
April 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
April 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
All rather grand!
April 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fantastic collection
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact