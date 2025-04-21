Sign up
Previous
282 / 365
We visited the park.
The Elbe Sandstone mountains are unique on both sides of the German and Czech border, together they have formed a National Park. Over 100 million years ago this area was the bottom of a shallow sea.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1062
photos
124
followers
151
following
77% complete
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
721
722
53
281
723
54
282
724
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st April 2025 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
saxon
,
switzerland
,
np
judith deacon
Absolutely stunning scenery
April 22nd, 2025
