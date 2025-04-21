Previous
We visited the park. by illinilass
282 / 365

We visited the park.

The Elbe Sandstone mountains are unique on both sides of the German and Czech border, together they have formed a National Park. Over 100 million years ago this area was the bottom of a shallow sea.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
judith deacon
Absolutely stunning scenery
April 22nd, 2025  
