Art deco interior by illinilass
285 / 365

Art deco interior

Of Cafe Imperial. It really made us feel like we were in old Europe.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Barb ace
Wonderful collage!
April 25th, 2025  
essiesue
This is beautiful! fav
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely captures and details!
April 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
April 25th, 2025  
