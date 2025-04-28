Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
Brown eggs
I usually buy white eggs but today I bought brown and think they look pretty.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
6
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1077
photos
125
followers
152
following
78% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
28th April 2025 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
Thom Mitchell
ace
What was the price? We're paying $5.50–$6.00, I think, for a dozen large eggs.
April 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
Eggs with a sun tan
April 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
I always buy the brown ones if I can get them.
April 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
April 29th, 2025
Brooke Lindsay
I switched to buying brown eggs a few years ago... I'm still not sure why, but I've stuck to it anyway!
April 29th, 2025
Barb
ace
I almost always have bought brown eggs for some time now. I think they may be healthier? Have eggs soared in price where you are? They've gone terribly high here!
April 29th, 2025
