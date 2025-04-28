Previous
Brown eggs by illinilass
286 / 365

Brown eggs

I usually buy white eggs but today I bought brown and think they look pretty.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
What was the price? We're paying $5.50–$6.00, I think, for a dozen large eggs.
April 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Eggs with a sun tan
April 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
I always buy the brown ones if I can get them.
April 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
April 29th, 2025  
Brooke Lindsay
I switched to buying brown eggs a few years ago... I'm still not sure why, but I've stuck to it anyway!
April 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
I almost always have bought brown eggs for some time now. I think they may be healthier? Have eggs soared in price where you are? They've gone terribly high here!
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact