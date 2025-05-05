Sign up
290 / 365
Marsha, Mary, Missy
Yes Missy is my knick name! It’s a long story….
Mary came today, Marsha over for wine time and the pulled pork. Yes it was delicious 😋.
Mary and I are taking a little road trip tomorrow so stay tuned!
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1088
photos
125
followers
152
following
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Nice
May 6th, 2025
Marj
ace
All the smiles are contagious.
May 6th, 2025
