Marsha, Mary, Missy by illinilass
Marsha, Mary, Missy

Yes Missy is my knick name! It’s a long story….
Mary came today, Marsha over for wine time and the pulled pork. Yes it was delicious 😋.
Mary and I are taking a little road trip tomorrow so stay tuned!
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice
May 6th, 2025  
Marj ace
All the smiles are contagious.
May 6th, 2025  
