Previous
Blanche Hoschede-Monet by illinilass
292 / 365

Blanche Hoschede-Monet

Blanche was a step daughter of Claude Monet’s and married his son Jean.
It was the painting exhibition Mary and I went see. Her style was much like Monet’s. I will also post another manner in which she painted.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
So very beautiful Dorothy! Lovely capture! Fav
I love Monet's paintings & this is very reminiscent of his work!
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact