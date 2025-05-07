Sign up
Blanche Hoschede-Monet
Blanche was a step daughter of Claude Monet’s and married his son Jean.
It was the painting exhibition Mary and I went see. Her style was much like Monet’s. I will also post another manner in which she painted.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
painting
university
indiana
monet
blanche
h.
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very beautiful Dorothy! Lovely capture! Fav
I love Monet's paintings & this is very reminiscent of his work!
May 8th, 2025
