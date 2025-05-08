Previous
Weeping Willows by Blanche H. Monet by illinilass
293 / 365

Weeping Willows by Blanche H. Monet

The Weeping Willows on the Lily Pond at Giverny
(Les Saules sur l'étang de Giverny), ca. 1893-97
Oil on canvas
Columbus Museum of Art, Ohio: Museum
8th May 2025

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Exquisite…. Beautiful to see.
May 8th, 2025  
