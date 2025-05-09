Previous
Water Lilies ca. 1946 by illinilass
Water Lilies ca. 1946

Blanche’s last painting, she died in 1947.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely artwork
May 9th, 2025  
