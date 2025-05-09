Sign up
Water Lilies ca. 1946
Blanche’s last painting, she died in 1947.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th May 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monet
,
blanche
,
hoschede
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely artwork
May 9th, 2025
