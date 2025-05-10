Previous
I was amused by this child sitting in what I assume is the helicopter landing site.

Only when I got home did I notice he had his head in his hands. Evidently he was upset about something. Within a few minutes he had moved on.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
