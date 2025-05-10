Sign up
295 / 365
I was amused by this child sitting in what I assume is the helicopter landing site.
Only when I got home did I notice he had his head in his hands. Evidently he was upset about something. Within a few minutes he had moved on.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
1
Dorothy
Tags
airport
,
illinois
,
canton
,
ingersoll
