Raining cats and dogs by illinilass
298 / 365

Raining cats and dogs

On our way over to Bloomington, Illinois this afternoon we ran into a thunderstorm. Just hope it rained at home. Didn’t last long.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Mags ace
Very nice rainy day capture.
May 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good one
May 13th, 2025  
Joyce Ann ace
Looks like my day in Maryland!!
May 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice capture. It sure does look rainy.
May 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
May 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
sounds like you need it as much as we do!
May 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great shot through the windshield
May 14th, 2025  
