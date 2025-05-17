Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
301 / 365
Closer view of Tiffany Dome
Originally the Chicago Public Library, opened in 1897 and used till 1978.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1115
photos
126
followers
152
following
82% complete
View this month »
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Latest from all albums
748
60
299
749
300
750
301
751
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th May 2025 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dome
,
tiffany
,
chicago
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow! Amazing design
May 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close