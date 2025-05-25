Sign up
305 / 365
The first Woodall's
To come over in my family. Robert and wife Ann Coultas.
My Great great grandparents.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
cemetery
winchester
woodalls
Mags
ace
Some great family history here.
May 25th, 2025
