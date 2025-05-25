Previous
The first Woodall’s by illinilass
The first Woodall’s

To come over in my family. Robert and wife Ann Coultas.
My Great great grandparents.
Dorothy

Mags ace
Some great family history here.
May 25th, 2025  
