307 / 365
PITA
Out to see a friend who has a friendly cat. Its name stands for “Pain In The Ass”. But she really loves it.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Dorothy
Tags
cat
pita
Barb
ace
Darling collage of PTA! Lol
May 31st, 2025
KV
ace
Cute & playful... wonder what the cat calls your friend???
May 31st, 2025
