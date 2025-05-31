Previous
PITA by illinilass
PITA

Out to see a friend who has a friendly cat. Its name stands for “Pain In The Ass”. But she really loves it.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Darling collage of PTA! Lol
May 31st, 2025  
KV ace
Cute & playful... wonder what the cat calls your friend???
May 31st, 2025  
