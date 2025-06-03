Previous
Colonel Richard Owen by illinilass
Colonel Richard Owen

A great great uncle of a friend of mine who past away in February. Dave’s wife and I visited Indiana University last month and saw this bust of him. His father was a noted geologist from Scotland who moved to Indiana in the 1830’s.

The bronze bust was dedicated in 1913 as a memorial to U.S. Army Colonel Richard Owen. It was funded by contributions from individuals and Confederate veteran associations in recognition of Owen's courtesy to Confederate prisoners of war while he was commandant of Camp Morton, a prison camp in Indianapolis, during the American Civil War.
Judith Johnson ace
A super bust of this great man
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very interesting to read… wow.
June 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
That is a superb bust….he must have been a very important person.
June 3rd, 2025  
