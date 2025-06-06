Previous
May words…Environment by illinilass
May words…Environment

Lakeland Park, Canton, Illinois
Measuring nearly 600 acres in size, Canton’s Lakeland Park is a prime example of the possibilities involved in restoring ecological integrity to strip mining sites. Much of the park’s terrain is tallgrass prairie habitat. In those sections which have been allowed to restore themselves, grassland birds such as meadowlark, sparrows, Red-winged Blackbirds, American Woodcock, Bobolink, and others frolic in the prairie wildflowers. Look for migratory waterfowl on the strip-mined ponds, which they use as a feeding/resting place on their bi-annual flights, and look within the grasslands near the ponds for butterflies and dragonflies. Residents and visitors alike can take advantage of the park’s five lakes, hard-surfaced walking/biking trails, boat launching facilities, fishing piers, and lake overlooks.
Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful view!
June 7th, 2025  
