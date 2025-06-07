Previous
June words, Food by illinilass
311 / 365

June words, Food

Took Judy to the the airport to fly back to Arizona. Stopped for burger and fries! I won’t have to cook tonight 😊
7th June 2025

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Zilli~ ace
Yummy
June 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Time flies.. enjoy
June 7th, 2025  
