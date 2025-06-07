Sign up
311 / 365
June words, Food
Took Judy to the the airport to fly back to Arizona. Stopped for burger and fries! I won’t have to cook tonight 😊
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Dorothy
Tags
food
june25words
Zilli~
ace
Yummy
June 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Time flies.. enjoy
June 7th, 2025
