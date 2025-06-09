Previous
Garden, June words by illinilass
313 / 365

Garden, June words

A retired doctor and avid gardener keeps his lawn and gardens in pristine condition.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Beverley ace
Very beautiful, gardening is so therapeutic…and rewarding.
June 9th, 2025  
Catherine
Love the greens and the shadows
June 9th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 9th, 2025  
