Previous
313 / 365
Garden, June words
A retired doctor and avid gardener keeps his lawn and gardens in pristine condition.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
garden
,
june25words
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful, gardening is so therapeutic…and rewarding.
June 9th, 2025
Catherine
Love the greens and the shadows
June 9th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
June 9th, 2025
