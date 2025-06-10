Sign up
314 / 365
June words- Golden
A golden sunset on Shishbogama Lake near Minocqua Wisconsin.
Ron and I have stayed here several times, starting in September 2020.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1154
photos
125
followers
151
following
Views
3
Album
Infinity
Taken
10th June 2025 11:49am
Tags
lake
,
wisconsin
,
june25words
,
shishbogama
