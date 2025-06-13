Previous
June words-Junk by illinilass
317 / 365

June words-Junk

One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that garage door!
June 13th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
If that’s a sack cart we could do with it to move stuff!
June 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh my!!
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact