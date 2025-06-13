Sign up
Previous
317 / 365
June words-Junk
One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1161
photos
125
followers
152
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Latest from all albums
774
775
314
776
315
777
316
317
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th June 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
june25words
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that garage door!
June 13th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
If that’s a sack cart we could do with it to move stuff!
June 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh my!!
June 13th, 2025
