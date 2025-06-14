Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
June words- Kindness
My sister in law, has been nothing but Kindness for all of my 77 years. For the last 27 years she has been a mother to me. She is holding her grand dog Maybelle.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
8
1
Infinity
iPhone 15
14th June 2025 1:16pm
Tags
kindness
,
maxine
,
june25words
Mags
ace
A nice portrait of your SIL and what a lovely fur baby!
June 14th, 2025
