June words- Kindness by illinilass
318 / 365

June words- Kindness

My sister in law, has been nothing but Kindness for all of my 77 years. For the last 27 years she has been a mother to me. She is holding her grand dog Maybelle.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Dorothy

Mags ace
A nice portrait of your SIL and what a lovely fur baby!
June 14th, 2025  
