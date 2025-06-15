Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
319 / 365
June words-Leaves
My cherry tomato.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1165
photos
125
followers
152
following
87% complete
View this month »
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Latest from all albums
315
777
316
317
778
779
318
319
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
15th June 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
words
,
june25
Mags
ace
Looking very healthy!
June 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice!
June 15th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Hopefully there'll be some red amongst those leaves soon!
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close