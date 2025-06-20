Previous
June words-Open by illinilass
June words-Open

“Be open to learn, unlearn, and relearn.”
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
Wise words…
June 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice quote
June 20th, 2025  
