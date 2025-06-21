Previous
June words-planted by illinilass
325 / 365

June words-planted

This dill was planted over a month ago, had grown a foot tall and then a rabbit or two came along and ate it! Protection goes on tomorrow!
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh no, we have the same problem with some of our plants but the blue tongue lizards eat ours.
June 22nd, 2025  
GaryW
So sorry! We have coyotes and foxes, so not many rabbits here!
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact