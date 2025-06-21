Sign up
325 / 365
June words-planted
This dill was planted over a month ago, had grown a foot tall and then a rabbit or two came along and ate it! Protection goes on tomorrow!
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
planted
,
dill
,
june25words
Babs
ace
Oh no, we have the same problem with some of our plants but the blue tongue lizards eat ours.
June 22nd, 2025
GaryW
So sorry! We have coyotes and foxes, so not many rabbits here!
June 22nd, 2025
