326 / 365
June words- pollen
Sorry but I wasn’t going to stand in the hot sun looking for a bee covered with pollen.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
pollen
june25words
Mags
ace
That's a smart way to picture the word. =)
June 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
The fun part of spring and summer.LOL
June 23rd, 2025
