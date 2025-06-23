Previous
June words-Relax by illinilass
327 / 365

June words-Relax

No relaxing today or for most of the week. Ron and his sister’s dog Shelby relaxing on Lake Shelbyville a couple years ago.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… gorgeous background too
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact