Previous
June words-Reading by illinilass
328 / 365

June words-Reading

I’ve finished the “The White House Wild Child”.
Downloaded a beach read on my kindle last for the train trip, which I will finish reading. I’ve not read Sandra Brown before but a friend left it for me so I’ll give it a try.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. Enjoy the ones you haven't read yet.
June 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
I like Sandra Brown, but haven't read lately. I am an audiobook person.
June 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact