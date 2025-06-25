Previous
June words- Sunshine by illinilass
329 / 365

June words- Sunshine

“Sunshine on my shoulders”. From the John Denver song.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Clever
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
You can see forever… wow!!! this is such a beautiful capture…
You made me feel so happy to listen to this song… soo beautiful
I’ve always loved his music.
June 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very clever!
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact