329 / 365
June words- Sunshine
“Sunshine on my shoulders”. From the John Denver song.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
90% complete
Tags
sunshine
,
june25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Clever
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
You can see forever… wow!!! this is such a beautiful capture…
You made me feel so happy to listen to this song… soo beautiful
I’ve always loved his music.
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very clever!
June 25th, 2025
