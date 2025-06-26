Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
330 / 365
June words-Trees
Japanese Maple, taken in May at Indiana University.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1190
photos
125
followers
152
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Latest from all albums
788
327
789
328
329
790
330
791
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Taken
26th June 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
june25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful color
June 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and capture.
June 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close