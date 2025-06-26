Previous
June words-Trees by illinilass
June words-Trees

Japanese Maple, taken in May at Indiana University.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful color
June 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful color and capture.
June 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 26th, 2025  
