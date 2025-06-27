Previous
June words-Three by illinilass
331 / 365

June words-Three

Prom our junior year, 1965. Mary, Dorothy, Judy
Still friends, June 2025 🥰
Funny how we are more “blonde” now!
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I love this photo… you are all so very lucky to still be friends and healthy. It’s wonderful to see.
June 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a beautiful heart warming photo. You are all so beautiful then & now!
June 27th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely 'then and now' how lovely to still be friends
June 27th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific that you had that photo and that you can still get together. All of you beautiful then and still.
June 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ,how wonderful ! A lovely capture of then and now trio !
June 27th, 2025  
Monica
The same happy smiles!
June 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@beverley365
Thank you Beverley and yes we are so very thankful.
June 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful memories and friendships
June 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Looking great ladies, friends forever!
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact