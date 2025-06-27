Sign up
Previous
331 / 365
June words-Three
Prom our junior year, 1965. Mary, Dorothy, Judy
Still friends, June 2025 🥰
Funny how we are more “blonde” now!
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Dorothy
Tags
three
,
mary
,
missy
,
judy
,
june25words
Beverley
ace
I love this photo… you are all so very lucky to still be friends and healthy. It’s wonderful to see.
June 27th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a beautiful heart warming photo. You are all so beautiful then & now!
June 27th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely 'then and now' how lovely to still be friends
June 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific that you had that photo and that you can still get together. All of you beautiful then and still.
June 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ,how wonderful ! A lovely capture of then and now trio !
June 27th, 2025
Monica
The same happy smiles!
June 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@beverley365
Thank you Beverley and yes we are so very thankful.
June 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful memories and friendships
June 27th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Looking great ladies, friends forever!
June 27th, 2025
365 Project
close
