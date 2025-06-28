Previous
June words-Under by illinilass
332 / 365

June words-Under

Under one of our bushes this morning and across the side lawn were many cobwebs. It was very foggy till about 9AM.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Mags ace
Those ground webs are so fascinating!
June 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
wow they look fascinating.
June 29th, 2025  
