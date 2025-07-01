Sign up
335 / 365
July words-Jacket
Purchased in June but only got to wear it once so far.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1199
photos
125
followers
153
following
91% complete
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
331
793
332
333
794
795
334
335
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st July 2025 12:38pm
Tags
jacket
,
july25words
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful colors
July 1st, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I like the zip! You need to go out some wear specially Dorothy!
July 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
I like it, bold colour
July 1st, 2025
