Previous
July words-Jacket by illinilass
335 / 365

July words-Jacket

Purchased in June but only got to wear it once so far.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful colors
July 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I like the zip! You need to go out some wear specially Dorothy!
July 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
I like it, bold colour
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact