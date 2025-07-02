Sign up
336 / 365
July words- Jar
I didn’t get around to finding this jar yesterday.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1205
photos
125
followers
153
following
Tags
jar
,
july25words
Mags
ace
I haven't seen a blue mason jar in years! So nice to have.
July 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the blue jars
July 3rd, 2025
