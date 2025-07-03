Sign up
337 / 365
July words- Jewellery
Dish on dresser where I put my watches and bracelets.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd July 2025 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jewellery
,
july25words
Mags
ace
A very lovely selection too.
July 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty collection! I like the covering on the dresser too!
July 3rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Nice treasures
July 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely collection
July 3rd, 2025
