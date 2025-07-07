Previous
July words-Jump by illinilass
341 / 365

July words-Jump

This squirrel was trying to get to the seed.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
Soo cute… looks like he’s flying with excitement… beautiful space
Really nice shot
July 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Terrific catch.
July 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Well-timed!
July 8th, 2025  
