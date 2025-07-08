Sign up
Previous
342 / 365
July words- Juicy
Watermelon
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
juicy
,
july25words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one for the word. Looks delicious, too.
July 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
@mittens
It is I’m eating it now!
July 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Definitely fits the word "juicy"! ☺️🍉
July 8th, 2025
It is I’m eating it now!