Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
343 / 365
July words- Juxtaposition
My “crystals”. Got for photography but don’t use them much.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1217
photos
126
followers
153
following
93% complete
View this month »
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Latest from all albums
339
340
69
801
341
802
342
343
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crystals
,
juxtaposition
,
july25words
Joan Robillard
ace
Good one
July 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Very creative
July 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well done!
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close