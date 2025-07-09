Previous
July words- Juxtaposition by illinilass
July words- Juxtaposition

My “crystals”. Got for photography but don’t use them much.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Joan Robillard ace
Good one
July 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Very creative
July 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well done!
July 9th, 2025  
