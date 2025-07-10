Sign up
Previous
344 / 365
July words- jagged
Jagged leaves of a sumac tree.
10th July 2025
Dorothy
@illinilass
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th July 2025 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jagged
,
july25words
Mags
ace
Nicely captured!
July 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Perfect example of "jagged"!
July 10th, 2025
